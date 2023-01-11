CLEVELAND (WJW) — Officials have identified the Cleveland student who was fatally shot at a bus stop near John Adams College and Career Academy after school on Tuesday.

Pierre McCoy, 18, was identified as the student who was killed in the 3800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the Cuyahoga County medical examiner.

Cleveland police are still looking for the suspect, whom they described as a male wearing all-black clothes including a puffy jacket, ski mask, boots and jeans.

In an update Wednesday, police said the suspect walked directly up to Coy, shot him multiple times, then fled on foot.

About 25 other people were at the bus stop at the time of the shooting, according to police.

Police previously said they were reviewing surveillance cameras for footage of the shooting.

Ward 2 Councilman Kevin Bishop says he believes McCoy was targeted.

“Early reports say it was a coordinated attack on the the youth here,” he said. “My heart goes out to the family and this child’s loved ones. It’s unthinkable what happened in this neighborhood again.”

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous tips can also be delivered to Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463). A reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Stay with FOX 8 as more is learned.