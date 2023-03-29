(WKBN) — A new card has been created to help deaf and hard-of-hearing drivers communicate with police.

The creation of this card comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a collaboration among Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Traffic Safety Office, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities and statewide law enforcement partners on May 20, 2022.

Together, the organizations have developed a new communication card to help individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing exchange information with law enforcement.

The communication card, pictured below, displays icons of common violations and provides tips for law enforcement to help officers effectively communicate with those who are hard of hearing or deaf.

Courtesy: Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities

The card displays image options for non-verbal communication that an officer or the hearing-impaired driver can point to in order to communicate. Some of the communication options include assistance a driver may need or traffic violations. It also includes a section on how officers can best communicate with the hearing-impaired individual.

A printable PDF of this card can be found at the Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities website.