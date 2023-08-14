CLEVELAND (WJW) — The freshly-posted Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way sign on East 99th Street and Lowell Avenue is no longer there.

Footage from Friday (as seen in the video below) shows what the new sign looked like following a renaming ceremony for a section of East 99th Street, and when FOX 8 camera returned to the same spot Sunday (as seen in the video at the top of the story), it was gone.

A city spokesman confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team the sign was stolen at an unknown time and that an investigation is underway.

Now, a Cleveland councilman is already talking about replacing the sign honoring the Cleveland rap pioneers with “locks.”

“It was put up Friday. Saturday night, it was just gone,” Councilman Kevin Conwell said. “We’ll put in for another one. We’ll probably have to put special locks on it so it won’t get stolen again.”

And, he added, “It’s gonna be hard to find the people who’ve got it. People in the neighborhood are shocked.”

Last week, Anthony Henderson, better known as Krayzie Bone, told FOX 8 why the street renaming meant so much to him and his pioneering hip-hop group:

“Man, it means everything. It shows us that the foundation we laid down, it shows that it is still there,” he said.