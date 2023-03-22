BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Mahoning County EMA is launching a brand new alert system as a part of Ohio severe weather awareness week.

IPAWS will be used to alert people within Mahoning County if there is a life or death situation.

You don’t have to download anything, it is a system already in your phone’s settings and most likely it is on.

IPAWS stands for Integrated Public Alert and Warning System. Essentially, alerts like tornado warnings will be sent through this system to all cell phones. Mahoning EMA Deputy Director Robin Lees says it is best practice to keep the settings for alerts on at all times.

“There is a place on your phone under settings where you can take the alert off, but I would recommend against that. We’re not going to be sending you out warnings as a rule. It’s going to be a severe emergency if it comes out,” said Mahoning County EMA Director Robin Lees.

But what if you are just visiting someone or passing through Mahoning County? If you are within the geofence of the danger, as long as the settings are not turned off, you’ll also get the alert too.

Right now, the weather sirens are some people’s primary way of knowing when dangerous weather is around. However, last summer some of the sirens failed. Robin assured the sirens are not going anywhere, but still says IPAWS is a failsafe, making sure no matter what alerts are sent out.

The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness also reminds everyone to get prepared for the spring and summer. Know your plan for if a tornado warning is issued in your area (finding a space with no windows, low to the ground) and building an emergency kit. Later this morning at 9:50 a.m. there will be a statewide tornado drill. Mahoning EMA will also test IPAWS at this time.