Nevada rep. has COVID-19 after seeing dying mom in Canton

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., meets with supporters at a canvass launch event on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. Lee is running against Dan Rodimer in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District.(AP Photo/John Locher)

Lee said she tested negative for the coronavirus on Sunday and then traveled to see her mother in Canton, Ohio on Monday

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada U.S. Rep. Susie Lee says she has tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Ohio to visit her dying mother.

Lee said in a Wednesday statement that she tested negative for the disease caused by the coronavirus on Sunday and then traveled to see her mother in Canton, Ohio on Monday. She said she took precautions including wearing a mask and social distancing.

Lee’s mother was in hospice care, and Joan Kelley died Tuesday night after months of deteriorating health.

Lee said she was tested again Wednesday and received a positive result. She has no symptoms.