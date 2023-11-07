SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – Nestle USA, Inc. has announced plans to lay off 77 Northeast Ohio employees beginning December 31, 2023.

According to a letter to employees sent out by the Nestle USA, Inc. Human Resources department, layoffs will take place at Nestlé USA’s Solon campus, including 30003 Bainbridge Rd., 5750 Harper Rd. and 30000 Bainbridge Rd.

According to the statement, layoffs will take place on December 31, 2023, through August 2, 2024.

“These separations from employment are anticipated to be permanent,” the statement says.

According to the statement, the notice was released to employees out of an abundance of caution under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which makes sure employees are given notices on cases of plant closings and mass layoffs, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Job titles and positions being affected include:

Associate Procurement Category Mgt – 1

Consultant Business Optimization – 2

Consultant Project Management – 1

Director Co-Manufacturing – 1

Expert Digital Manufacturing – 1

Expert Engineer – 1

Expert Mftg Excellence – 2

Expert Operations Strategy – 1

Expert Optimization Eng – 1

Expert Packaging – 4

Expert Project Engineer – 1

Lead Art Director Production – 1

Lead Artist Visual Effects – 1

Lead Creative Development – 1

Lead Procurement Category Mgt – 1

Lead Producer – 2

Manager Advertising Production – 1

Manager Brand Marketing – 1

Manager Business Optimization – 1

Manager Co-Manufacturing – 2

Manager Creative Development – 1

Manager Deployment – 1

Manager Digital Content Editing – 1

Manager Financial Control – 1

Manager Functional Development – 1

Manager Graphic Design – 1

Manager Human Resources – 1

Manager Inventory Control – 1

Manager Packaging – 1

Manager Procurement Category Mgt – 1

Manager Supply Chain Operations – 1

Manager Trade Marketing – 1

Manager Visual Effects – 1

Spec Regulatory & Scientific Affairs – 1

Specialist Functional Development – 3

Specialist Graphic Design – 1

Specialist Mftg Excellence – 1

Specialist Packaging – 1

Sr Analyst BI Data Analysis – 1

Sr Artist Visual Effects – 3

Sr Cinematographer – 1

Sr Expert Engineer – 3

Sr Expert Mechanical Engineering – 1

Sr Manager Brand Marketing – 1

Sr Manager Creative Design & Production – 1

Sr Manager Functional Development – 1

Sr Manager Mftg Excellence – 3

Sr Manager Operations Startup – 1

Sr Manager Strategic Planning – 1

Sr Manager Technical Applications Group – 1

Sr Spec Regulatory & Scientific Affairs – 1

Sr Specialist Digital Content Editing – 1

Sr Specialist Digital Content Plng & Dev – 1

Sr Specialist Functional Development – 1

Sr Specialist Graphic Design – 2

Sr Specialist Product Development – 1

Sr Specialist Supply Chain Operations – 1

Sr Specialist Supply Planning – 1

Sr Storyboard Artist – 1

Sr Technical Project Manager – 1

Supervisor Technical Applications Group – 1

According to the statement, the affected employees are not part of a union.