Nelsonville police officer killed in crash, two others injured

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nelsonville police officer is dead after a 3-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Canal Street and Rocky Boots Way near the Rocky Boots outlet store at approximately 2:26 p.m.

According to Chief Scott Fitch, Officer Scott Dawley was among a number of officers responding to a report of shots fired with lights and sirens running. The crash involved Dawley’s cruiser, another vehicle, and a truck.

Dawley suffered serious injuries due to the crash and first responders started CPR on him at the scene. He was taken by Athens County EMS to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A driver in the other vehicle was taken to a Columbus hospital by helicopter. The person in the truck was taken to an area hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Fitch, Dawley leaves behind a wife and two children.

“This is a tragic event and I can’t even begin to express how sorry I am for Scott Dawley and his family,” Fitch said, asking for privacy for the family.

Additional information, including funeral arrangements, will be posted as they become available.

The Ohio Statehouse posted to Facebook that all flags will be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout Athens County, the Ohio Statehouse, Riffe Center, and Rhodes Tower starting Tuesday and will remain so until sunset on the day of Dawley’s funeral.