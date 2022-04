COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the launch of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s 2022 construction season on Monday.

This year, Ohio is investing nearly $2 billion on 829 projects across the state. 95 cents of every dollar spent goes toward preserving existing infrastructure. Crews will improve 661 bridges and 7,626 miles of pavement, enough to cover the distance from Columbus to London, England and back. There are 222 projects aimed directly at improving safety on Ohio roads.

While overall traffic volumes in Ohio continue to trend slightly below pre-pandemic levels, truck traffic is more than 13% higher than the same period in 2019 and shows no signs of slowing down.

“Ohio is a state that makes and moves things, and a solid transportation system is key,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Our investments have made Ohio an attractive place to do business, and ongoing improvements to our roads are essential for continued economic development and the safety of our travelers.”

Since the beginning of the DeWine Administration, ODOT has invested nearly $6 billion into more than 2,800 projects. These projects aren’t just targeted to motor vehicles. More than $450 million has been spent on safety projects like safe routes to school and nearly 400 pedestrian safety projects in Ohio’s 8 largest cities where these types of crashes are far too common, and dozens of intersections with a history of serious or deadly crashes.

“Safety has been the top priority since the first day of the DeWine Administration. We’re constantly looking for ways to better engineer our roads to ensure they’re as safe as possible for those who use them each day,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “However, drivers have an important role to play too. We need every motorist to buckle up, obey the speed limit, drive sober, and drop the distractions.”

You can stay up to date on construction across the state by signing up for weekly bulletins or visiting the projects page on the ODOT website. You can also see where work might impact your commute or trip at OHGO.com.