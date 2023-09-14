MONROEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A local lawmaker tells the FOX 8 I-Team he is beginning a new push to shut down photo enforcement speed cameras in Ohio.

“This has gone on for too long with these speed cameras,” said Ohio State Representative Tom Patton, District 17, (R) Strongsville. “Communities can no longer hide behind the statement that this is a safety issue.”

Patton says, in the next few weeks, his office is introducing at least five pieces of legislation to deal with what he calls the “speed camera abusers.”

The I-Team has found many local drivers fed up with the cameras.

Now, some in one Huron County town are standing up to the camera tickets and fighting back.

“They want everybody else to follow the rules, yet they don’t follow the rules themselves,” said Tom Nelson, who is fighting a ticket he got in the small village of Monroeville.

Lynne Bayley, who also got a ticket in Monroeville, agrees with Nelson.

“Do it the right way or don’t do it at all,” Bayley said.

Nelson and Bayley are fighting against how the tickets are handled in Monroeville. The village does not file all the tickets in Norwalk Municipal Court. Instead, drivers are instructed to pay the police department or the camera ticket company.

If someone wants to challenge the ticket, they have to go to the police department and notify officials they want a court hearing. The ticket is only then filed with the court.

In June, we pointed out to village officials that a judge in Garfield Heights Municipal Court had issued an order saying that all traffic cameras must be filed with the court.

At that time, the judge at Norwalk Municipal Court said he would review the policy. But, so far, nothing has changed.

In recent days, the judge did not return calls from the I-Team asking to discuss the issue. Drivers who received tickets in Monroeville say nothing has changed.

“It’s just a way for them to collect money,” Nelson said.

The lawyer for the village of Monroeville sent us an email saying officials there believe they are following the law and are in “constant communication” with the court.

Nelson says he is fighting his ticket and has a hearing next week.

Bayley says she refused to pay her ticket, even though her fine is now growing with late fees. She has this message for the Village.

“You do it the right way,” Bayley said. “Until you do it the right way, I’m not responding.”



We’ll update this story when Representative Patton introduces his new measures that could shut down all of the cameras.