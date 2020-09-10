Nationwide effort to reduce violent, drug crimes results in 2,000 arrests so far, including 66 regionally

"This progress includes arresting and charging drug traffickers, removing illegal firearms off our streets and putting repeat violent offenders behind bars," said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman

CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Since a nationwide effort to prosecute people on drugs and weapons charges began in July, over 2,000 have been arrested and nearly 600 have been charged with federal crimes.

In Cleveland, 66 are facing charges for things like drug offenses, gun-related offenses and violent crimes as a result of Operation Legend.

“We have made significant progress in Cleveland since the launch of Operation Legend,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “This progress includes arresting and charging drug traffickers, removing illegal firearms off our streets and putting repeat violent offenders behind bars.”

Herdman mentioned Cleveland police detective James Skernivitz, who was killed in the line of duty last week. Skernivitz was an Operation Legend task force officer assigned to the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force.

“The work he and his unit have done to help reduce violent crime in our community is invaluable and will have long-lasting effects,” Skernivitz said. “Operation Legend will not be the same without Detective Skernivitz, but the good work he has done will live on.”

Throughout this effort around the country, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) seized 587 guns, over 1.2 kilos of heroin and over five kilos of methamphetamine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized almost 70 kilos of methamphetamine, over 16 kilos of heroin, over seven kilos of fentanyl, over 12 kilos of cocaine, 268 guns and about $5.19 million.

The FBI found 241 weapons, and the U.S. Marshals Service found 169 guns and made 1,810 arrests.

Operation Legend launched July 8. It’s named in honor of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed as he slept in Kansas City this past June.

