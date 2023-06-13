COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two tornadoes were confirmed to have hit western Ohio during this past weekend’s severe storms, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS confirmed the first storm, near Tipp City in Miami County, touched down Sunday evening. The agency made the determination due to supporting radar data and damage reports in the area, it said in a release.

It reached an estimated 70 miles per hour and was rated as an EFO, which is considered “weak” according to the NWS. It lasted one minute, damaging several trees and a detached barn roof while crossing South Tipp-Cowelsville Road and Tipp Canal Road.

The second tornado also lasted just one minute and was considered only slightly stronger, according to the agency. It was reported to have touched down at 7:35 p.m. in Christiansburg of Champaign County. Damage from the tornado was limited to tree limbs along Lincoln Street and North Monroe Street.

It reached an estimated 75 mph and was also rated as an EFO. No one was reported injured from the storms.