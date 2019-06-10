National Weather Service confirms earthquake in Eastlake

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WKBN/AP) – A 4.0 magnitude earthquake happened in Eastlake on Monday morning.

The epicenter of the earthquake was over 4 kilometers north-northwest of Eastlake.

The City of Mentor says they had a lot of callers for 911.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the earthquake of preliminary depth of 3.11 miles (5 kilometers). The U.S. Geological Survey is collecting responses from people who felt tremors. Magnitude 4 earthquakes can cause moderate damage.

The earthquake hit at 10:50 a.m. EDT Monday and was about 2.5 miles from Eastlake, a city of nearly 20,000 people.

The City of Mentor urged people to stop calling 911 unless they had an emergency because dispatchers were being “overwhelmed.”