YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 40th annual National Missing Children’s Day is approaching. Observed on May 25, the day stands as a reminder of the need to find missing children.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is inviting all partners to join in honoring those found and amplifying the current efforts to find those who remain missing.

In 2022, NCMEC assisted 27,644 cases involving missing children.

As National Missing Children’s Day gets closer, the NCMEC says it’s important to spread awareness to your local communities about missing people.

To find missing children in your area, you can visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website and search for your region.

According to NCMEC, Youngstown has three missing children from this year alone.

For more information on missing children in your area, you can also visit the Ohio Attorney General’s website, which tracks missing person cases.