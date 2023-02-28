COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 35 other attorneys general have organized and sent a letter to Congress expressing their fears about the current state of the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

The letter states, “We cannot afford to lose the benefits of this federal-state partnership to end trafficking.”

Polaris is the nonprofit company that has operated the national hotline since 2007. Its job is to quickly relay tips to local law enforcement agencies.

However, it was recently discovered that Polaris only forwards tips about adult victims in limited circumstances, in some cases taking months to forward tips, Yost said in a news release.

“Without proper data, we don’t know how large of a problem we’re facing,” Yost said. “Tips from the national hotline need to get to local law enforcement quickly, as they are the boots on the ground who are making an impact in this fight.”

National Human Trafficking Hotline funding is authorized by Congress, and Yost said it’s an important tool for local law enforcement to locate traffickers.

“The hotline is not performing the services it is already funded to perform,” the attorneys general wrote in their letter to congressional leaders. “Without changes to Polaris’ operating procedures, our state anti-trafficking initiatives gain little from participation in the national hotline. As such, individual states may be forced to establish their own state hotlines, as some already have begun to do.”

The attorneys general urge Congress to compel Polaris to begin promptly forwarding tips about potential human trafficking situations.