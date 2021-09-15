Names of 5 dead in Akron fire released; cause, manner probed

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have released the names of five people killed in an early morning house fire in northern Ohio earlier this week.

The Summit County medical examiner’s office said the victims were 60-year-old Dal Subba, 48-year-old Phip Subba, 16-year-old Prena Subba, 11-year-old Smile Subba and 5-year-old Parisa Limbu Khajum.

The cause and manner of the deaths remain under investigation.

Family members told the Akron Beacon Journal that Dal Subba owned the home and lived with his wife Phip and their two daughters, Prena and Parisa.

Smile and his family were living in the house temporarily and were planning to move to Cuyahoga Falls.