Name of man killed after emergency room altercation in Westerville released

The man has been positively identified as 27-year-old Miles Monsay Jackson

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who died after he was shot by police and hospital security officers following an altercation in an Ohio hospital emergency room.

Columbus police said Tuesday the man has been positively identified as 27-year-old Miles Monsay Jackson, but they released no new information about the circumstances of Monday’s shooting in the emergency room at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in suburban Columbus.

Officials said earlier that an altercation “resulted in the discharge of firearms” from Columbus police and hospital security. An additional firearm was recovered.

The Ohio attorney general’s office is leading an investigation.