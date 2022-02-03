(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Do you know someone you just can’t get rid of? An ex? How about someone you love?

You can help the Erie Zoo raise money this Valentine’s Day by naming your significant other, ex, or whoever you want after a cockroach.

The Name a Cockroach fundraiser offers two species of cockroach to choose from:

Madagascar Hissing Cockroach ($5)

Caribbean Giant Cockroach ($15)

The virtual fundraiser will be open until Feb. 14, 2022. The Erie Zoo says all of the proceeds from the fundraiser will be benefit animal care at the zoo.

When naming a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach, you will receive access to a private link to download your perfect Valentine’s Day card.

When naming a Caribbean Giant Cockroach, you will receive:

Access to a private link to download your perfect Valentine’s Day card

The name you submitted displayed on a plaque next to the Caribbean Giant Cockroach exhibit in the Children’s Zoo Adventure Center at your Erie Zoo for the 2022 season. (First names only please. All names displayed will be edited at the discretion of the Erie Zoo.)

Folks at the Erie Zoo said that this is a fun and goofy way to celebrate the holiday and support the zoo.

“During the season we have admission, we have visitors, we have people buying concession which all help with that, but during this time we don’t. So we have to get a little creative to think of fun things our community might be engaged with, or find educational or just fun that will also benefit the animal care,” said Emily Smicker, Erie Zoo.

Click here to name a cockroach on the Erie Zoo Online Gift Shop.