COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect in a burglary across the street from Ohio State University sampled the victim’s record collection after forcing his way inside, according to investigators.

The Columbus Division of Police shared a still photo of a shirtless man inside a home in the 100 block of East 18th Avenue. A sergeant told NBC4 that the full security video, captured Dec. 27, showed the suspect walking around naked in the room and listening to records from the victim’s collection.

The victim told police that his home was vacant while everyone living there was gone for the holidays. He added that the burglary suspect threw a rock through the front window to get inside, and then forced open another five doors inside the home.

The victim told police that the suspect didn’t appear to have stolen anything. Alongside the victim’s music, however, the burglar also helped himself to the bathroom and took a shower in the home.

Columbus police asked anyone with information that could identify the suspect to call one of their detectives at 614-645-2159, or send them an email.