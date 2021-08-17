NAACP, anti-gambling expert to speak out against sports betting in Ohio

(WKBN) – Opposition to the Senate-passed sports betting bill continues to grow as the House is scheduled to return from its summer recess next month.

Two influential opponents to the measure are delivering remarks Tuesday.

Tom Roberts, president of the Ohio Conference of the NAACP, and Les Bernal, executive director of Stop Predatory Gambling, will speak at 11 a.m. in a virtual address.

WKBN will livestream the event.

In June, the Ohio Senate approved legislation legalizing sports betting in the state.

The bill would allow betting at casinos, betting shops, sports bars, computers, mobile phones and pro sports stadiums. It also allows for electronic bingo at veteran’s and fraternal organizations overseen by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and sports pool betting run by the Ohio Lottery Commission.