Mushroom hunters find human remains in bag in southern Ohio

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved File photo

PEBBLE TWP., Ohio (WCMH) - A bag of decomposed human remains was found Monday afternoon in Pike County, Ohio, according to Sheriff Charles Reader.

Three mushroom hunters found the human remains in a large bag around 3 p.m. in the area of Buchanan and Trego roads, just a few yards off the street.

The coroner came after deputies got there and confirmed human remains were in the bag, Reader said.

The Pike County Coroner will take the remains to Montgomery County for an autopsy scheduled for this week, police said.

Investigators haven't been able to identify the victim. The autopsy should show whether the victim was a man or woman.

The Ohio BCI collected evidence and the sheriff's office is still looking into it, Reader said.