COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Back-to-back shootings in the Short North early Saturday left multiple people injured.

The first shooting took place about 2:30 a.m., Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said, in the 600 block of North High Street. As officers responded, a second shooting broke out several blocks to the south. Officers returned fire, with multiple people being injured.

A citywide officer in trouble was put out in response, according to Brian Steel of the local lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Bryant did not immediately know how many people were hurt, but she said one person was hospitalized in critical condition, with the others expected to recover.

Police in the Short North on May 6, 2023 (Lindsey Weiker)

An Ohio BCI agent at High and Russell streets in Columbus, Ohio, on May 6, 2023 (Drew Yaussy / NBC4)

Police in Columbus, Ohio, on May 6, 2023 (Max Fleck / NBC4)

Police in Columbus, Ohio, on May 6, 2023 (Max Fleck / NBC4)

Police in Columbus, Ohio, on May 6, 2023 (Max Fleck / NBC4)

A bullet into a window of a business in the Short North (NBC4/Drew Yaussy)

No police officers were injured.

Columbus police shut down multiple blocks and a heavy presence was seen on North High Street from East Second Avenue to Goodale Street through the heart of the Short North, a commercial and residential neighborhood immediately north of Columbus’ Downtown.

High Street remained closed as of 10:30 a.m.

Agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded. They have an agreement with Columbus police under which they investigate shootings involving city police officers.

Police responded to two other shooting in the overnight hours, including one in South Linden where one person died and four others were injured just after 3:30 a.m. Roughly one hour later, one person was killed in a shooting in south Columbus.