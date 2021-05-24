Multiple people found dead in apparent shooting at Ohio home, chief says

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were killed

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (AP) — Police say multiple people have been found dead at an Ohio home.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that police responding to the scene at about 5:30 p.m. ET Monday found gunshot victims inside and outside of a duplex residence in West Jefferson.

None of the victims were immediately identified.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were killed, or whether any victims survived.

There was no suspect information available Monday night.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Madison County Sheriff’s office are assisting West Jefferson police at the scene.