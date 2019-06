LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – Officials in Lawrence County, Ohio confirm they spent Friday morning battling a fatal fire on Township Road just north of Ironton.

The fire ignited around 2 a.m. Friday. Crews on the scene tell us there are multiple fatalities.

Officials have not released many details so far but the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Our sister station WOWK 13 has a crew on the scene and will bring us updates as new information becomes available.