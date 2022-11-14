COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General stores in central Ohio have been called out once again after failing follow-up inspections for allegedly overcharging customers.

Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano’s office announced Monday afternoon that five Dollar General stores failed a second inspection. The office claims that scanned prices for particular products were more expensive than the listed price.

The five stores named by Stinziano’s office include:

5001 Chatterton Rd., Truro Township

4868 W. Broad St., Prairie Township

618 Schrock Rd., Westerville

3065 Broadway, Grove City

3170 Lambert Rd., Pleasant Township

Per the inspectors, among the items to have incorrect prices were Goldfish snacks (Listed at $3.50, scanned at $4.50), Dove Conditioner (Listed at $7, scanned for $8), and more.

This announcement comes nearly two weeks after Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit in Butler County claiming the Tennessee-based company deceived customers using bait-and-switch tactics, in violation of Ohio’s consumer protection laws. Yost’s office said it has received pricing complaints from Dollar General customers in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Highland, Lucas, Madison, Richland, Summit and Trumbull counties.

Since it was announced that Yost’s office received 12 complaints between March of 2021 and August 2022 regarding deceptive pricing, more customers have come forward about being charged higher prices than what was advertised on the store shelves.

Inspectors with Auditor Michael Stinziano’s office visited 10 Dollar General stores in Franklin County last week, and discovered similar pricing discrepancies at eight of them.

“Our team talked to the managers that were there,” Stinziano said. “They were given the notice that we give to all entities.”

NBC4 visited four Dollar General stores in and around Columbus, after the auditor’s office alerted managers to the pricing errors, and identified issues at two stores.

In one location, a can of Spaghetti-O’s advertised as $1.50 on the shelf rang up for $2.25. At another, a box of granola bars said to cost $3.50 on the shelf rang up for $3.85, and a bottle of body wash with a $2.00 price tag cost $2.25.