ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A multiple-vehicle crash Friday has closed a portion of State Route 11 in Ashtabula County.

The Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports Route 11 is closed, just south of I-90.

The road is closed in both directions.

Video from the scene and traffic cameras in the area show one vehicle on its roof and at least one other with heavy damage.

