CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — A very popular director is expected to begin filming an upcoming movie in Cincinnati. On July 31, the state of Ohio announced $36 million in tax credits for motion pictures were awarded to eight recipients.

One of the recipients that received a tax credit was for a movie called “Trap.” A representative from the Ohio Department of Development confirmed to 2 NEWS that the upcoming movie has Cincinnati listed as a region of production.

IMDb lists the director and writer for the feature film as M. Night Shyamalan, and shows the expected pre-production starting date for the film as August 2024.

Shyamalan is known for his work as director of “The Sixth Sense,” “The Visit,” “Knock at the Cabin,” and a variety of others, IMDB says.

“Film impacts our communities in more ways than just providing entertainment,” Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik said. “Projects awarded today will help highlight Ohio’s unique communities, promote the arts, and bring creative jobs to our state.”

Two television series, three mini-series and three feature films received credits for Fiscal Year 2023.