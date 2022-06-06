SUFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Ravenna man was killed Sunday night following a crash in Portage County.

The accident happened about 8:10 p.m. on Waterloo Road between Congress Lake Road and Route 43 in Suffield Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Aaron Redd, of Ravenna, was riding a 2003 Harley Davidson east on Waterloo Road when he hit a trailer loaded with a farm tractor as the 21-year-old driver of the pickup truck hauling the tractor was turning into a driveway.

Redd was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.