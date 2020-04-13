Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 32 active closings. Click for more details.

Motorcycle stop, 2 raids in Ashtabula Co. end in seizure of suspected heroin, meth and LSD

Ohio

Police say a traffic stop involving a motorcycle led officers to a house in Ashtabula where they found drugs. Officers also raided another house in Geneva on the Lake that same day

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Randy Beres, 53, was arrested on drug trafficking charges in Ashtabula County

Credit: Ashtabula County Jail.

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a traffic stop involving a motorcycle led officers to a house in Ashtabula where they found drugs. Officers also raided another house in Geneva on the Lake that same day.

According to police, officers pulled over a motorcycle on March 31 driven by Randy Beres, 53, of Ashtabula.

A search of Beres uncovered suspected methamphetamine and a heroin/fentanyl mixture, according to police.

Police say Beres was booked into the jail on trafficking charges.

That arrest led officers with the CEACC Task Force to search a home on Thayer Avenue in the city of Ashtabula where they found meth, a heroin/fentanyl mixture, cash and other drug paraphernalia, the report stated.

A 36-year-old woman at the house is facing charges once lab results come back, police said.

During an unrelated investigation that day, the task force was led to a house in the 5000 block of New Street in the Village of Geneva on the Lake where they found over 100 grams of meth, suspected LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, approximately $2,500 in cash and five guns.

Charges are pending against a 39-year-old man once lab results come back, the report stated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com