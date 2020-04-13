Motorcycle stop, 2 raids in Ashtabula Co. end in seizure of suspected heroin, meth and LSD

Police say a traffic stop involving a motorcycle led officers to a house in Ashtabula where they found drugs. Officers also raided another house in Geneva on the Lake that same day

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a traffic stop involving a motorcycle led officers to a house in Ashtabula where they found drugs. Officers also raided another house in Geneva on the Lake that same day.

According to police, officers pulled over a motorcycle on March 31 driven by Randy Beres, 53, of Ashtabula.

A search of Beres uncovered suspected methamphetamine and a heroin/fentanyl mixture, according to police.

Police say Beres was booked into the jail on trafficking charges.

That arrest led officers with the CEACC Task Force to search a home on Thayer Avenue in the city of Ashtabula where they found meth, a heroin/fentanyl mixture, cash and other drug paraphernalia, the report stated.

A 36-year-old woman at the house is facing charges once lab results come back, police said.

During an unrelated investigation that day, the task force was led to a house in the 5000 block of New Street in the Village of Geneva on the Lake where they found over 100 grams of meth, suspected LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, approximately $2,500 in cash and five guns.

Charges are pending against a 39-year-old man once lab results come back, the report stated.