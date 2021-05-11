Mother sues fraternity and 20 others over son’s death at Bowling Green

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Stone Foltz’s mother filed in court on Tuesday a wrongful death case alleging that her son was subjected to extensive hazing.

Shari Foltz says in the civil complaint that her son Stone J. Foltz, 20, of Delaware, Ohio, was pledged to Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity and its Delta Beta Chapter at Bowling Green State University.

“During the pledging process, Stone Foltz was subjected to extensive hazing, including, but not limited to, being provided with and forced to drink an extraordinary amount of alcohol in a short period of time during a fraternity ‘Big/Little’ ritual,” according to the complaint filed in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

“Upon admission to the hospital (hours after the ‘Big/Little’ event) Stone Foltz’s BAC was 0.394 g/dL. The hazing caused bodily injury, emotional distress, and ultimately, Stone Foltz’s death,” the complaint states.

Stone Foltz died on three days later, on March 7, after doctors kept him alive to donate his organs.

Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity has a long history of hazing deaths, the complaint alleges, and that BGSU was warned in 2018 and 2019 that Pi Kappa Delta Beta Chapter was hazing its pledges.

Foltz drank bottle of alcohol in 18 minutes and was taken back to his apartment by the person assigned to his welfare by the fraternity, Jacob Krinn of Delaware, the complaint says. Instead of watching over Foltz, Krinn left the pledge with his roommate Wade McKenzie, who called Foltz’s girlfriend, Maddy Borja.

The two sat with the unconscious Foltz until he began to turn blue and purple. At that point, Borja called for an ambulance while McKenzie performed CPR, the complaint says.

“Unfortunately, due to the lack of oxygen for an extended period, doctors were unable to bring Stone Foltz back,” the complaint stated.

Additionally, the Lucas County coroner ruled that Stone Foltz’s cause of death was fatal ethanol intoxication that occurred during a college fraternity hazing ritual, the complaint stated.

The law firm Cooper Elliott, which prepared the complaint for the Foltz family, charged 11 violations against various defendants, including: anti-hazing, negligence, negligent supervision, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and civil conspiracy.

Troy Hendrickson of Grove City is said to have planned the event, according to the complaint but not been present after handing off to another member. Also named in the complaint is Canyon Caldwell of Dublin.

The Foltz estate is also asking damages on each claim of at least $25,000 and says it will seek more at trial. They are also asking for punitive damages determined by the judge, attorney’s fees and costs, and additional relief from the court.