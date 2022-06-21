RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — A woman has been sentenced in the death of a newborn whose body was found inside a trash bag at Hiram College.

Breyona Reddick was sentenced Tuesday to a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 15 years, based on good behavior.

The 21-year-old Cleveland resident had pleaded guilty in April to involuntary manslaughter as part of a deal with Portage County prosecutors, who dismissed several other counts including aggravated murder, child endangerment and tampering with evidence,

The newborn’s body was found in October 2019 inside a trash bag that had been left in a dormitory restroom at Hiram College, a small liberal arts school. The baby was found by a cleaning crew who called police.