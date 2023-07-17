COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman gunned down in a Chicago drive-by shooting has been identified as the mother of an Ohio State football player.

According to WGN News, Ashley Griggs, 41, was one of five people shot on the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood early Sunday morning at around 2 a.m. The four others shot were taken to area Chicago hospitals, all in fair condition.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Griggs as the deceased victim and, according to community activist Andrew Holmes, she is the mother of freshman wide receiver Carnell Tate. Tate, a five-star recruit from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, committed to Ohio State last summer.

According to 247sports, Tate, who is a Chicago native, ranked as the 28th best player in the class of 2023 and as the third best wide receiver in the class. He caught a 37-yard touchdown pass during Ohio State’s spring game in April.

Chicago police do not have anyone in custody or know what led to the shooting, but ask that anyone with information to help the investigation of the shooting to send an online tip at cpdtip.com.