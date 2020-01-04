Mother of missing Ohio teen pleads for son’s return

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (CNN) — Police are still looking for a 14-year-old Ohio boy who hasn’t been seen since before Christmas.

Now, Harley Dilly’s mother, Heather, is asking the community for help.

Investigators haven’t released much information about the search for her son, but Dilly thanked the police and said investigations take time. She urged the community to keep looking for her son and to understand how hard this has been on her family.

“The scrutiny that comes with it, nobody tells you how you’re going to be bashed and your family, and the biggest focus is Harley. That’s the biggest thing,” she said. “You know, everybody can think whatever they want, and that’s fine. But he’s out there somewhere, and you know, it’s two weeks, and I have to get up every day and look in that room and he’s not there.”

Police are asking residents to come forward with any surveillance video they have from December 19 and 20. They are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his return.