NORWALK, Ohio (WJW) – The mother of a young boy killed in a June house fire has been indicted on several charges, including endangering children and involuntary manslaughter.

Norwalk Police Chief Scott Dahlgren told the FOX 8 I-Team that Dakota Rae Jones was arrested Monday and taken to the Huron County Jail.

She is due in Huron County Common Pleas Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say 8-year-old Wyatt Duchette died in a house fire on June 7. Another child was injured in the fire at the E. Main Street house.

“The Norwalk Police Department, along with the Norwalk community, continues to be saddened by this tragic loss,” Dahlgren said. “Through continued, relentless work by the officers and detectives of this department, we hope today brings some closure to all those mourning the loss of such a young life. We will continue to support the Huron County Prosecutor’s Office and will work diligently alongside of them as this case continues through the court system.”

Norwalk Police and the state fire marshal’s office investigated the fire.