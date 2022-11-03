SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – A 24-year-old mother has been arrested on charges of endangering children and corrupting another with drugs after police say her 4-year-old daughter became ill after eating an unknown amount of THC edibles.

The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that Tanechia Turner, of Cleveland Road, was arrested Tuesday after police were called to her home.

According to a police report, when officers arrived at the home around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the 4-year-old was “unconscious but breathing.”

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The mother told police that on Monday night, around 8:30 p.m., she went to take a shower. She said when she got out of the shower, she noticed her daughter’s eyes were red and she was “acting unusual and possibly hallucinating.”

According to a police report, the mother said she went downstairs and found a package of THC edibles that was empty.

She said her daughter was very tired so she put her to bed. She said on Tuesday morning, when she woke up around 9 a.m., her daughter would not wake up and was unconscious.

“Tanechia eventually contacted Peds on Wheels which led to EMS and this department being called,” a Sandusky police report states. “Tanechia explained she couldn’t find her car keys so she could not bring [her daughter] to the hospital earlier for help. She did mention she contacted poison control at one point, but did not state what instructions she was given by them.”

The mother also told police the edibles were not hers and she did not know who brought them to the home.

Turner is scheduled to appear in Sandusky Municipal Court Thursday.