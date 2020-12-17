More than 38,000 file for initial jobless claims in Ohio

That number is 235,888 fewer than the peak earlier this year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In the past week, more than 38,000 Ohioans filed for initial unemployment.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, in the week ending Dec. 12, the state had 38,327 initial jobless claims filed.

That number is 235,888 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 39 weeks is 2,008,221, which is more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

Ohioans filed 274,658 continued jobless claims last week, which was 501,664 fewer than the peak earlier this year. That includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended

benefits.

In addition, 262,514 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) last week.

Over the last 39 weeks, ODJFS says it has distributed more than $7.5 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 868,000 Ohioans.

According to the ODJFS, it has also issued more than $7.4 billion in PUA payments to more than 756,000 Ohioans.