More than 2.7 million have signed up for Ohio’s Vax-A-Million lottery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that more than 2.7 million people have signed up for the state’s Vax-A-Million lottery.

During his Monday briefing, DeWine said 2,758,470 Ohioans had signed up for their chance at the five, $1 million drawings.

The first winner will be announced Wednesday at 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio lottery broadcast.

According to DeWine, the Ohio Lottery has done a data review of the entries and has eliminated any duplicates.

In addition, 104,386 young Ohioans have registered for the scholarship drawing.

All Ohio residents who have had at least one Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot are urged to register at Ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Once you’ve registered, you are entered in all remaining drawings.