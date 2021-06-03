More than 100 tires slashed in Ravenna

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW)– Authorities are hoping to identify the person or persons responsible for slashing more than 100 tires over an area of Ravenna that stretches more than a mile.

The damage was first noticed early Wednesday when people awoke to find one or more tires slashed on cars and trucks in parking lots, driveways and in neighborhoods.

Don Bindus had no idea his was damaged until he started driving to a doctor’s appointment he had to cancel as a result.

“I was going to an appointment at my doctor’s and I realized the car wasn’t driving right,” Bindus said. His front passenger tire had been slashed.

Ashley Bogolin’s car was sitting in her driveway.

“I was with my son . We were going to run some errands and I got up to the corner there, and I realized I had a flat tire. Had to turn around,” she told Fox 8. She called Garro Tire and Automotive and that was when she realized she was not alone.

“There was tow trucks lined up out the main road. Probably three or four at a time dropping cars off. People coming in nonstop, bringing in loose tires,” said Ken Blevins at Garro Tire, where the damaged tires were piling up on Thursday.

One of their customers had three tires slashed on two different cars. One of the cars still in their shop because the tire on it, which was recently purchased, was a special order.

“So she put out almost $800 in one day for three tires,” James Harper saod. He added they were replacing some tires that cost more than $300 each, including one on a new 2021 Dodge Charger.

For many of the customers, that bill did not include the cost of the tow.

“They were very ruthless in what they did. They hit the funeral homes. They hit everybody,” Harper said.

Tires were reported to be damaged in the parking lots of several area shopping centers and businesses. Others were slashed on residential streets including Cedar, Sanford, Riddle and Pratt streets.

On one of those streets, neighbors said they hoped a doorbell camera next door to one of the victims might be able to help identify the person or persons responsible

Ravenna police said they were hoping for just such a clue.

“Oh, I would like them caught. Like I said, that was money I didn’t really have to spend and now I have to,” Bindus said.

“What are they getting out of it? I don’t know of any cars that were robbed or anything, it was just slashed tires everywhere,” Bogolin said.