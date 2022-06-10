COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New unemployment claims in Ohio reached a number Friday not seen in nearly two months.

The Department of Job and Family Services reported Friday that 9,484 initial jobless claims were filed for the week of May 29-June 4. That’s the highest number since over 10,000 were filed in mid-April. It’s also above the eight-week average of 8,407.

Continued unemployment claims were at 29,053, continuing a flat trend over the past four weeks and below below the eight-week average of 34,228.

Total claims were 38,537 for the week, and the state’s unemployment rate for April was 4%, higher than the national rate of 3.6%.

In April, Ohio had a labor-force participation rate of 61.8%, below the national rate of 62.2%.