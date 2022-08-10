CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health is reporting 20 cases of monkeypox in the city Wednesday as the number of cases in the state continues to rise.

And for those who qualify, a monkeypox vaccine is now available in the Cleveland area.

The Central Outreach Wellness Center on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights reportedly has 250 doses of the vaccine called JYNNEOS to give out.

In a statement, the wellness center said the following people qualify for the vaccine:

– Men who have sex with men or transgender people who: are HIV positive or been diagnosed with an STD in the past two months; have had multiple anonymous sex partners in the past two weeks; have attended a sex party or bathhouse in the past two weeks – Anyone who exchanges sex for money, goods or services – The vaccine is reportedly about 85% effective. An antiviral treatment is also available at Central Outreach Cleveland for those who are or may have come down with monkeypox.

Find out more about the vaccine and anti-viral medication distribution at 216-350-1000.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently reporting 73 cases in Ohio. Click here for an interactive monkeypox map.