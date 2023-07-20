COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – As we’re quickly approaching the next school year, health officials are focusing on back-to-school health topics.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) held a press conference Thursday discussing childhood immunizations and how they can prevent your kids from getting sick.

ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff says the mandatory vaccines in the U.S. help keep students safe from 10 different diseases. In recent years, the number of students entering schools with all of the necessary vaccines has declined, with 10% of kindergartners entering school not vaccinated.

“That’s more than 12,000 children who were missing at least one required dose or had no immunization record on file during the past school year. This puts too many kids at risk of developing serious illnesses, illnesses that plagued earlier generations, but that thanks to routine childhood vaccinations are rarely even heard of,” Vanderhoff said.

Your local health department has resources to help those without insurance receive vaccines.