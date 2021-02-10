Money coming to help Ohioans struggling with rent and utility payments

Gov. DeWine said the money can go toward outstanding balances dating back to March 13, 2020

(WKBN/WCMH) – Help is on the way for some Ohioans struggling to pay rent and utilities during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the approval of $100 million in federal funding for low-income residents.

To qualify, you must be at or below 80% of your county’s median income, experienced a financial hardship because of COVID-19 and demonstrated a risk of experiencing homelessness.

DeWine said the money can go toward outstanding balances dating back to March 13, 2020.

You can find more information and apply for help online.