Mom and daughter hurt, horse killed in Geauga County buggy crash

MIDDLEFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX 8) – Two people were hurt in a buggy crash in Geauga County Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at Kinsman and Hayes roads in Middlefield Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a woman and her 17-year-old daughter were inside the buggy when a semi hit it.

The horse died on impact.

The woman was taken by medical helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. The teen was also hospitalized.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said it has a plan to fix buggy danger zones.

“There is a project currently scheduled for 2021 to reconstruct the hill along State Route 87 to improve vertical sight distance from Hayes Road to County Line Road,” said Amanda McFarland, with ODOT. “Work will include shoulder widening for Amish buggy use along a portion of the project. There is also a project currently scheduled for 2020 to widen State Route 608 and shoulders between Nauvoo Road to just north of Burton Windsor Road for a buggy lane as well. I knew there were a couple of these.”