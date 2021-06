SUFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Mogadore was killed in a crash in Suffield Township Tuesday.

Troopers say 71-year-old Richard Agema was traveling on Randolph Road when he lost control, crossed the center line, went off the road and hit a tree.

Agema was taken to Akron City Hospital where he died.

Troopers say Agema was not wearing a seat belt.

Impairment is not suspected in the crash. The cause remains under investigation.