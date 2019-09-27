Missing Portage County woman with dementia needs her medication

Police are looking for Hattie Mack after she left West Virginia but never returned to her Windham home

WINDHAM, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Portage County are looking for a missing woman with dementia who needs medication.

Hattie Mack, 77, left Calhoun County, West Virginia Thursday morning but never made it back to her Windham home.

She is described as being 5’1″ tall and weighing 98 pounds.

Mack was last seen wearing a white and black shirt, jeans, pink socks and blue tennis shoes.

Police think she could be driving a tan 1999 GMC Sonoma pick-up truck with Ohio license plate HEE8787.

If you see Mack or her car, please call 911.