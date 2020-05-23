Missing Ohio teen found safe after leaving car, phone in church parking lot

Bell was last seen the morning of Sunday, May 17

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio teen who was reported missing after her car was found abandoned in a church parking lot has been found safe, according to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

A release was sent Saturday morning that 18-year-old Bell was found, and according to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera, she left on her own free will.

Bell was last seen the morning of Sunday, May 17, 2020 when she left her home to go tanning at the Country Corner Market, but never made it.

Most recently, the Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a man investigators believe may have knowledge of what happened to Bell, or at least may have seen her.

