CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The human remains found last week in Chillicothe have been identified as those of a missing 48-year-old man.

According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the body of Larry David Davis Jr. was discovered late Tuesday, July 19, behind 70 North Poplar Street.

The body was identified by the Ross County Coroner’s Office, police said.

Brittany Claytor, an on-and-off girlfriend of Davis, told NBC4 that police had searched the property where Davis was last seen. Claytor said she called detectives on Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. and that officers searched the location from Tuesday evening through the early hours of Wednesday.

She said she’d been told that a family at the property was cleaning out the garage.

“They stumbled across his body in a tote and called it in,” Claytor said. “I was very shocked. it all feels like a dream.”

Claytor said the detective told her the tote wasn’t there when they went into the property for an initial search.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause and manner of Davis’ death.

Davis was reported missing on March 4, with police saying their last contact with Davis was a report of a suspicious person near the city’s floodwall at approximately 4 p.m. that day.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 740-773-1191.