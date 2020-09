If you have any information on where they might be, call Berea police at 440-826-5870

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Two teens from Cuyahoga County are missing and police think they may be in the Youngstown area.

Nathaniel Carpenter and Kayden Poff, both 15, have been missing from the Ohio Guidestone Behavioral Health facility in Berea since September 2.

