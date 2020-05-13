Missing Ashtabula County man identified as victim in unsolved Florida homicide

Griffith was last seen in Ashtabula in October of 1993

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man reported missing out of Ashtabula County in 1993 has been identified as the victim of an unsolved Florida homicide, officials say.

Wayne Calvin Griffith was last seen in Ashtabula in October of 1993. At the time, officials believed the 43-year-old traveled to Florida.

With help from the Center for Human Identification at the University of North Texas, investigators recently matched Griffith’s DNA to previously unidentified remains that were recovered in Palm Beach on October 25 of the same year.

“Through hard work and collaboration, we are pleased to have been able to provide closure for this family,” said Ashtabula County Sheriff William Johnson. “Continuing work on cold cases, and all cases for that matter, is crucial. Just because a number of years have gone by doesn’t mean it ever ends.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost addressed the case in a tweet on Wednesday, stating that “this brings closure to a family, long separated from their loved one.”