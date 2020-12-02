Missing Akron nurse rescued; believed to be kidnapped by suspect who killed mother

Editor’s note: The suspect and the missing woman were located in Louisiana, not Mississippi.

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Officials at Belmont County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss new details in the murder investigation of a Barnesville woman and the disappearance of an Akron Children’s Hospital nurse, who has now been located.

Multiple sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team the suspect, who is from Cleveland, is believed to have kidnapped 45-year-old Nichole Bronowski.

She was kidnapped Wednesday, November 25, in Cuyahoga Falls and brought to her mom’s home in Belmont County.

Investigators believe the suspect, identified as James Edward Hawley, 47, killed the mother Thursday, November 26.

James Edward Hawley

Law enforcement officials recovered a burned out car in Cleveland believed to belong to the victim.

Hawley was found with Bronowski in Louisiana Tuesday, December 1.

Hawley reportedly got in a shootout with FBI agents. Sources say the suspect and one FBI agent were shot. The suspect was killed. The agent was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Sources also say Bronowski was rescued from the scene.

Bronowski’s duties as a nurse include working at Akron Public Schools. The district said they are hoping she is okay and will be able to be reunited with her family and friends soon.

