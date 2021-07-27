Missing adult reported from Ashtabula County

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Missing, Ervin Cutright Coe, Ashtabula County

ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a missing adult reported out of Ashtabula County.

Ervin Coe, 82, was last seen at about 9 a.m. leaving his doctor’s office in Orwell on Monday.

Coe is described as a white male, 5’7″ tall, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

The vehicle involved is a gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra with OH plate number JGH6788.

Call or dial 911 if you see Coe or his vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story