Missing adult reported from Ashtabula County

ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a missing adult reported out of Ashtabula County.

Ervin Coe, 82, was last seen at about 9 a.m. leaving his doctor’s office in Orwell on Monday.

Coe is described as a white male, 5’7″ tall, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

The vehicle involved is a gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra with OH plate number JGH6788.

Call or dial 911 if you see Coe or his vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.